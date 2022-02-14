Polymetal International plc (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Polymetal International plc (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,500 shares, a growth of 209.5% from the January 15th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Polymetal International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Polymetal International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Polymetal International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of AUCOY stock opened at $15.53 on Monday. Polymetal International has a 12-month low of $14.15 and a 12-month high of $25.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.35.

Polymetal International Plc engages in the mining of gold and silver. It operates through the following segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, and Kazakhstan. The Magadan segment consists of operations in Dukat, Omolon, and Mayskoye. The Ural segment focuses on the operation in Voro. The Khabarovsk segment comprises of operations in Albazino, Okhotsk, and Svetloye.

