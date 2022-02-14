PolkaCover Price Tops $0.16 on Major Exchanges (CVR)

PolkaCover (CURRENCY:CVR) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. PolkaCover has a total market cap of $7.44 million and $174,316.00 worth of PolkaCover was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PolkaCover has traded flat against the US dollar. One PolkaCover coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000262 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002353 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001872 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.68 or 0.00043932 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,929.96 or 0.06891270 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42,559.87 or 1.00100753 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.83 or 0.00049000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.85 or 0.00049034 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00006357 BTC.

PolkaCover Coin Profile

PolkaCover’s launch date was January 19th, 2021. PolkaCover’s total supply is 137,865,569 coins and its circulating supply is 46,528,627 coins. PolkaCover’s official Twitter account is @polkacover

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in late 2019, Polkacover is working towards creating a cryptocurrency-friendly insurance purchase & policy issuance marketplace with the aim to be the one-stop-shop for crypto & personal insurance need. “

PolkaCover Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolkaCover directly using US dollars.

