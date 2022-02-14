Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Makes New Investment in Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 59,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VRDN. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Viridian Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $128,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $202,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $576,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 67.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 15,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 1.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter.

Get Viridian Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of VRDN opened at $20.17 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.13. The company has a market capitalization of $438.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.13. Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.44 and a fifty-two week high of $22.00.

In other Viridian Therapeutics news, insider Jonathan Violin sold 16,751 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $327,482.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Viridian Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on Viridian Therapeutics from $44.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.40.

Viridian Therapeutics Company Profile

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of proprietary RNA-targeted therapeutics. Its product candidates include cobomarsen, which treats patients with certain cancers, including cutaneous T-cell lymphoma and adult T-cell leukemia/lymphoma; and remlarsen and MRG-229, which are made for the treatment of patients with pathological fibrosis.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN).

Receive News & Ratings for Viridian Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viridian Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.