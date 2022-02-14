Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Invests $1.15 Million in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 19,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,147,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 4,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in Donaldson by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 17,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Donaldson by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Innovative Portfolios increased its position in shares of Donaldson by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Innovative Portfolios now owns 5,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Donaldson by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 83,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,332,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. 78.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Donaldson alerts:

In other news, SVP Thomas R. Scalf sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $220,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 8,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total transaction of $493,620.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,440 shares of company stock worth $833,473 over the last three months. 2.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on DCI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd.

NYSE DCI opened at $53.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.32. The company has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.35. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.94 and a 12 month high of $69.35.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 27.91%. The company had revenue of $760.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Donaldson’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Donaldson’s payout ratio is currently 37.13%.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.