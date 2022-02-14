Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Buys New Holdings in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 9,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 21,218.8% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 6,790 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. 94.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MAN has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $139.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.17.

NYSE MAN opened at $109.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 1.93. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a one year low of $88.92 and a one year high of $125.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $101.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.93.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 16.39%. ManpowerGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current year.

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

