Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Purchases New Stake in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 16,479 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,632,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Five9 by 6.8% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,251 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Five9 by 6.2% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,605 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Five9 by 37.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 448 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Five9 by 4.8% during the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alcosta Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Five9 by 0.7% during the third quarter. Alcosta Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,844 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,330,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVN opened at $130.73 on Monday. Five9, Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.37 and a twelve month high of $211.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. The company has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.63 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $131.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.94.

In other Five9 news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.48, for a total value of $2,068,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 3,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.12, for a total transaction of $456,568.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 32,460 shares of company stock valued at $4,651,122 over the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on FIVN shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Five9 from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Five9 from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Five9 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Five9 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.84.

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

