Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Has $3.49 Million Stock Holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,159 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $3,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HUBS. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 8,138 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,742,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 94.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,214 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,369,000 after buying an additional 4,483 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,037 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,266,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 2nd quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 285,916 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $166,609,000 after buying an additional 15,279 shares during the period. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HubSpot alerts:

HUBS stock opened at $544.92 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $569.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $671.71. The stock has a market cap of $25.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -328.27 and a beta of 1.72. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $403.00 and a 1 year high of $866.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $369.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.52 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 6.50% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other HubSpot news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $837.96, for a total transaction of $18,435,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $831.70, for a total value of $9,581,184.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,738 shares of company stock valued at $45,023,465. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of HubSpot from $800.00 to $550.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $500.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $796.00 to $862.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $900.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HubSpot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $759.96.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS).

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.