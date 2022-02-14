Point72 Asset Management L.P. Sells 624,726 Shares of Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lowered its holdings in Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,811,113 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 624,726 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Angi were worth $34,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Angi in the third quarter worth $132,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Angi during the 2nd quarter valued at $148,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Angi during the 2nd quarter worth about $150,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Angi by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,089 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Angi during the 3rd quarter worth about $247,000. 13.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ANGI shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Angi from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Angi from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Angi from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Angi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.88.

NASDAQ ANGI opened at $8.61 on Monday. Angi Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.88 and a fifty-two week high of $17.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.40. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.75 and a beta of 1.69.

In other Angi news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.46, for a total value of $84,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

About Angi

Angi, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital marketplace for home services. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. It offers consumer services and professional services. The North America segment includes the operations HomeAdvisor, Angie’s List, Handy, mHelpDesk, HomeStars and Fixd Repair.

