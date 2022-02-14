Point72 Asset Management L.P. Invests $52.31 Million in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 220,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,310,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Okta in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Okta by 129.2% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Okta during the third quarter worth $47,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Okta by 19.9% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in Okta by 68.9% during the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Brett Tighe sold 3,343 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.89, for a total value of $718,377.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 18,363 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.19, for a total value of $4,043,348.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,004 shares of company stock valued at $9,782,011. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OKTA. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Okta from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Okta in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Okta from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Okta from $305.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Okta presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.42.

NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $191.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $29.83 billion, a PE ratio of -40.98 and a beta of 1.01. Okta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $171.86 and a fifty-two week high of $294.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $207.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $232.72.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $350.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.33 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 14.80% and a negative net margin of 59.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -4.37 EPS for the current year.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

