Point72 Asset Management L.P. Increases Stock Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 366,191 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,891 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $42,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pitcairn Co. grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 2.4% during the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,819 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 587 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 17,137 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 5,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.10% of the company’s stock.

CNI stock opened at $121.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $85.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.18, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $123.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.37. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $100.66 and a 1-year high of $136.22.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.43. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. Canadian National Railway’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.579 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.34%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CNI. TD Securities initiated coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $176.00 price target for the company. CIBC cut shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Desjardins boosted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$172.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.47.

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

