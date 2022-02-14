Point72 Asset Management L.P. Decreases Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 132,897 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 10,164 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $37,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 109.7% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 130 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 137 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 82.2% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the software company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in Autodesk by 462.8% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 242 shares of the software company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. 86.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Autodesk alerts:

ADSK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $338.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Autodesk from $324.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Autodesk from $363.00 to $343.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $450.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, OTR Global lowered shares of Autodesk to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $332.36.

In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 4,724 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.27, for a total value of $1,210,619.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.88, for a total transaction of $28,653.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,109 shares of company stock worth $1,311,749. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $227.13 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $261.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $288.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $226.40 and a twelve month high of $344.39. The company has a market capitalization of $49.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.30 and a beta of 1.44.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 31.31% and a return on equity of 51.01%. Autodesk’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.