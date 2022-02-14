Point72 Asset Management L.P. Cuts Stake in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lowered its position in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 438,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 35,100 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $36,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CRUS. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 678.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 28.0% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the third quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 59.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Thurman K. Case sold 4,200 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $378,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thurman K. Case sold 6,000 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $510,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,715 shares of company stock worth $5,873,510 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRUS opened at $81.65 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.99. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.11 and a 52-week high of $95.84.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.40. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 16.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CRUS shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cirrus Logic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.75.

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

