POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) Shares Gap Down to $6.80

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.80, but opened at $6.58. POINT Biopharma Global shares last traded at $6.59, with a volume of 200 shares.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded POINT Biopharma Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Brookline Capital Acquisition initiated coverage on POINT Biopharma Global in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on POINT Biopharma Global in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.20.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.80.

POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19). On average, research analysts anticipate that POINT Biopharma Global Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PNT. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in POINT Biopharma Global in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the third quarter valued at $63,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the third quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the third quarter valued at $118,000. 35.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT)

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligand therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include PNT2001, a PSMA radioligand that is in preclinical studies for early stage prostate cancer treatment; PNT2002, which is in Phase 3 studies to evaluate superiority to the standard of care in mCRPC patients; PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand therapy that is in Phase 3 trials for the treatment of patients with somatostatin receptor-positive neuroendocrine tumors; and PNT2004, a radioligand that targets fibroblast activation protein-a.

