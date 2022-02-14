PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.600-$2.750 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.PNM Resources also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.450-$2.450 EPS.

Shares of PNM Resources stock opened at $44.66 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.31 and a 200 day moving average of $47.77. PNM Resources has a 52 week low of $43.84 and a 52 week high of $50.11.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.05. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 11.36%. On average, research analysts anticipate that PNM Resources will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.347 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This is an increase from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.22%.

PNM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PNM Resources from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Mizuho increased their target price on PNM Resources from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on PNM Resources from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.33.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PNM Resources stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000. 84.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

