PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.33.

PNM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of PNM Resources from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of PNM Resources from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PNM Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th.

Shares of PNM traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.52. The company had a trading volume of 45,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 814,900. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.77. PNM Resources has a 1-year low of $43.84 and a 1-year high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.50.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.05. PNM Resources had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 9.65%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PNM Resources will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.347 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This is an increase from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.22%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in PNM Resources by 99,548.6% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 36,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 36,833 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in PNM Resources by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 17,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 3,911 shares during the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd raised its holdings in PNM Resources by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd now owns 188,643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,334,000 after purchasing an additional 51,593 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in PNM Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,135,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PNM Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

