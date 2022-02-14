Plymouth Rock Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLRTF) Short Interest Update

Plymouth Rock Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLRTF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 95,900 shares, a decline of 43.1% from the January 15th total of 168,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 229,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of Plymouth Rock Technologies stock opened at $0.17 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.26. Plymouth Rock Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.15 and a 52 week high of $1.45.

Get Plymouth Rock Technologies alerts:

About Plymouth Rock Technologies

Plymouth Rock Technologies Inc, through its subsidiary, Plymouth Rock USA, focuses on developing security screening and threat detection technology solutions using radar imaging and signal processing technology. Its technologies include Wireless Threat Indication, a wall or portal mounted sensor system that will detect high-risk concealed threat items over an extended coverage area; Shoe Scanner, a compact microwave radar system for scanning shoes; Millimeter Remote Imaging from Airborne Drone; PRT-X1, an unmanned aerial system drone; XV-S, a fixed-wing UAS platform with the added capability of vertical take-off and landing; and Cognitive Object Detection Apparatus, a compact modular radar for aircraft to weapon detection applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Plymouth Rock Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plymouth Rock Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.