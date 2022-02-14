Plymouth Rock Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLRTF) Short Interest Update

Plymouth Rock Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLRTF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 95,900 shares, a decline of 43.1% from the January 15th total of 168,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 229,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Shares of Plymouth Rock Technologies stock opened at $0.17 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.26. Plymouth Rock Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.15 and a 52 week high of $1.45.
About Plymouth Rock Technologies
