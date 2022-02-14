Plantronics (NYSE:POLY) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Plantronics (NYSE:POLY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Several other research firms have also commented on POLY. TheStreet lowered shares of Plantronics from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plantronics from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Plantronics currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.33.

Get Plantronics alerts:

POLY stock opened at $27.56 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.87. Plantronics has a 12 month low of $22.69 and a 12 month high of $45.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 670.92.

Plantronics (NYSE:POLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $410.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.59 million. Plantronics had a net margin of 5.03% and a negative return on equity of 178.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Plantronics will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Plantronics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Plantronics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Plantronics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Plantronics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in Plantronics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,000. 98.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Plantronics Company Profile

Plantronics, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of headsets, voice, video, and content sharing solutions. It operates through the following segments: Products and Services. The Products segment includes the firm’s headsets, voice, and video product lines. The Services segment includes the maintenance support on hardware devices, as well as professional, managed, and cloud services and solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Plantronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plantronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.