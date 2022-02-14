Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) Given New $12.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) had its target price decreased by Raymond James from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on PAGP. Seaport Research Partners lowered Plains GP from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Plains GP from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Plains GP from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Plains GP from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $14.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Plains GP from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.94.

Plains GP stock opened at $11.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Plains GP has a 52 week low of $8.25 and a 52 week high of $12.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.41 and a beta of 2.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.13%. Plains GP’s payout ratio is -327.27%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Plains GP by 16.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 141,307 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after buying an additional 20,064 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Plains GP by 2.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,650,008 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $147,079,000 after buying an additional 348,203 shares in the last quarter. RR Advisors LLC raised its position in Plains GP by 2.9% in the third quarter. RR Advisors LLC now owns 4,425,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $47,684,000 after purchasing an additional 123,000 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Plains GP in the third quarter valued at $515,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Plains GP by 3.6% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 50,227 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.37% of the company’s stock.

Plains GP Holdings LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services primarily for crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas through its indirect investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities and Supply and Logistics.

