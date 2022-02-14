Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Shares Bought by Cushing Asset Management LP

Cushing Asset Management LP raised its position in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120,680 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,556 shares during the quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $1,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 323,342 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after purchasing an additional 17,352 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 200.2% in the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 7,333 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 4,890 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,978,650 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $101,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463,801 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $425,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $160,000. Institutional investors own 44.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PAA traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.74. The stock had a trading volume of 48,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,559,176. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 1 year low of $8.07 and a 1 year high of $12.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.13 and its 200-day moving average is $10.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.08 and a beta of 2.15.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 11.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -600.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Plains All American Pipeline has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.04.

Plains All American Pipeline Profile

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the provision of logistics services and owns midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes transporting crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

