PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $62.07

PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $62.07 and last traded at $62.23, with a volume of 839 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.85.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut PJT Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on PJT Partners from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.25.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 0.92.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from PJT Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.54%.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PJT. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of PJT Partners during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in PJT Partners by 226.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in PJT Partners by 83.1% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of PJT Partners by 24.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PJT Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.98% of the company’s stock.
About PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT)
PJT Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advisory-investment solutions. It specializes in strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments.
