Pizza (PIZZA) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $93.00

Pizza (CURRENCY:PIZZA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. One Pizza coin can now be bought for about $0.0148 or 0.00000035 BTC on exchanges. Pizza has a market capitalization of $459,206.40 and $93.00 worth of Pizza was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Pizza has traded down 18% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Pizza alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00009412 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.22 or 0.00069737 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00005931 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.65 or 0.00330947 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000648 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded down 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001256 BTC.

Pizza Coin Profile

Pizza (CRYPTO:PIZZA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 18th, 2016. Pizza’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,976,128 coins. Pizza’s official website is pizza.live . The official message board for Pizza is medium.com/@PIZZA.USDE . Pizza’s official Twitter account is @pizza_coin

According to CryptoCompare, “PizzaCoin is a cryptocurrency dedicated to the popular Pizza dish. Using the X11 Proof of Work algorithm, PIZZA can be sent anywhere instantly and for low fees. “

Pizza Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pizza directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pizza should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pizza using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pizza and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.