Pinkcoin Hits Market Cap of $1.39 Million (PINK)

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded 13.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 14th. During the last seven days, Pinkcoin has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Pinkcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pinkcoin has a total market capitalization of $1.39 million and $792.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $102.91 or 0.00242258 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00013841 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00005379 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000884 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00018074 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000158 BTC.

About Pinkcoin

Pinkcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 459,931,129 coins and its circulating supply is 434,670,693 coins. Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pinkcoin’s official website is getstarted.with.pink . The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Pinkcoin is slack.with.pink

According to CryptoCompare, “PinkCoin (PC) is an X11 coin with a seven day PoW period before switching to being a pure PoS coin with a 1% annual interest rate. There is a hard cap of 380 million coins to be produced and a block time of 30 seconds. There was no premine. “

Pinkcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pinkcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pinkcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

