Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PTOC) Short Interest Update

Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PTOC) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, an increase of 123.4% from the January 15th total of 7,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 113,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of PTOC stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $9.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 490 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,163. Pine Technology Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $10.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.85.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTOC. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Pine Technology Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pine Technology Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Pine Technology Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $134,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Pine Technology Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pine Technology Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $170,000.

Pine Technology Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify the business in the areas of InsurTech or insurance. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Aurora, Ohio.

