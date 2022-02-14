PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN) Short Interest Update

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a drop of 87.1% from the January 15th total of 86,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 115,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE PCN traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.70. 110,820 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,021. PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund has a 52 week low of $14.99 and a 52 week high of $19.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.85.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.112 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.56%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCN. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 26,002 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 5,679 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 321,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,010,000 after acquiring an additional 14,390 shares during the period. Bridge Advisory LLC increased its stake in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 224.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 38,451 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 26,599 shares during the period. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $5,694,000.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

