PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN) Short Interest Update

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a drop of 87.1% from the January 15th total of 86,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 115,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of NYSE PCN traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.70. 110,820 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,021. PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund has a 52 week low of $14.99 and a 52 week high of $19.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.85.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.112 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.56%.
About PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund
PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (PCN)
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.