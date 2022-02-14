Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Receives $64.15 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.15.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Phreesia from $69.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Phreesia from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Phreesia from $72.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. SVB Leerink downgraded Phreesia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Phreesia from $81.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th.

In other Phreesia news, CFO Randy Rasmussen sold 2,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total transaction of $72,766.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Phreesia by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Phreesia by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Phreesia by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Phreesia by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Phreesia by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PHR traded down $1.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.94. 379,034 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 572,577. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.15 and a quick ratio of 7.15. Phreesia has a 12 month low of $26.95 and a 12 month high of $80.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.67 and a 200-day moving average of $56.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.84 and a beta of 1.27.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.01. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 40.51% and a negative return on equity of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $55.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Phreesia will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phreesia, Inc is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products.

