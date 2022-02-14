Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Receives $64.15 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.15.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Phreesia from $69.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Phreesia from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Phreesia from $72.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. SVB Leerink downgraded Phreesia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Phreesia from $81.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th.
In other Phreesia news, CFO Randy Rasmussen sold 2,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total transaction of $72,766.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of NYSE:PHR traded down $1.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.94. 379,034 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 572,577. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.15 and a quick ratio of 7.15. Phreesia has a 12 month low of $26.95 and a 12 month high of $80.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.67 and a 200-day moving average of $56.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.84 and a beta of 1.27.
Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.01. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 40.51% and a negative return on equity of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $55.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Phreesia will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Phreesia
Phreesia, Inc is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Phreesia (PHR)
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.