Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Photronics is a leading worldwide manufacturer of photomasks. Photomasks are high precision quartz plates that contain microscopic images of electronic circuits. A key element in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays, photomasks are used to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and flat panel substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of flat panel displays and, to a lesser extent, other types of electrical and optical components. They are produced in accordance with product designs provided by customers at strategically located manufacturing facilities in Asia, Europe, and North America. “

NASDAQ:PLAB opened at $17.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.18. Photronics has a 12-month low of $11.21 and a 12-month high of $19.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $181.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.00 million. Photronics had a return on equity of 5.24% and a net margin of 8.35%. Photronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Photronics will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Christopher J. Progler sold 11,519 shares of Photronics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total transaction of $206,996.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher J. Progler sold 9,688 shares of Photronics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total value of $189,594.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 152,973 shares of company stock valued at $2,753,507 over the last ninety days. 3.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Photronics by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 147,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in Photronics by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 43,570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Photronics by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 73,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Photronics by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Photronics by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 29,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

About Photronics

Photronics, Inc manufactures photomasks with high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.

