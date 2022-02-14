PetroDollar (XPD) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $42.00

PetroDollar (CURRENCY:XPD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 14th. In the last week, PetroDollar has traded down 2.5% against the dollar. One PetroDollar coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0085 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PetroDollar has a total market capitalization of $546,680.13 and approximately $42.00 worth of PetroDollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded 28.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000238 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000013 BTC.

StrongHands (SHND) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Version (V) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PetroDollar Coin Profile

PetroDollar is a coin. PetroDollar’s total supply is 63,993,275 coins. PetroDollar’s official Twitter account is @thepetrodollar and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PetroDollar is a peer-to-peer digital currency designed to deflate with relation to the world crude oils reserves. PetroDollar has a approximate 1:10,000 relationship to barrels of oil still existing in the ground, thus creating an analogy of the USD/OIL trading pair. Every transaction(Tx) broadcast over the PetroDollar network will be charged a transaction fee to be destroyed in line with oil depletion. Transaction fees are destroyed autonomously, at an organic rate based on a mathematical model of the oil market. PetroDollar has a current fee of 1.429% of the amount transmitted, increasing to approximately 15% in year 2045. “

PetroDollar Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PetroDollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PetroDollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PetroDollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

