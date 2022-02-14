Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) Given a €179.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a €179.00 ($205.75) price objective on Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on RI. Credit Suisse Group set a €215.00 ($247.13) price objective on Pernod Ricard in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €241.00 ($277.01) price objective on Pernod Ricard in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. UBS Group set a €196.00 ($225.29) price objective on Pernod Ricard in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €256.00 ($294.25) price objective on Pernod Ricard in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €240.00 ($275.86) price objective on Pernod Ricard in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pernod Ricard has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €225.33 ($259.00).

EPA:RI opened at €191.70 ($220.34) on Thursday. Pernod Ricard has a one year low of €107.25 ($123.28) and a one year high of €136.25 ($156.61). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €202.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is €196.28.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

