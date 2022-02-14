PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.050-$2.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.510. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.17 billion-$1.19 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.06 billion.PerkinElmer also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.800-$7.000 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PerkinElmer presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $166.37.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

PKI traded up $0.58 on Monday, reaching $181.13. The company had a trading volume of 13,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,139,700. PerkinElmer has a fifty-two week low of $119.95 and a fifty-two week high of $203.16. The stock has a market cap of $22.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $183.69 and its 200 day moving average is $181.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.97.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.37. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 30.57%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.96 EPS. PerkinElmer’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PerkinElmer will post 10.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.79%.

In other news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 3,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.55, for a total transaction of $672,144.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment consists of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.