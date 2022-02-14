Penserra Capital Management LLC Takes $378,000 Position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 2,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTLT. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Catalent in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Catalent in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in Catalent in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Catalent in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Catalent in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Peter Zippelius sold 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.30, for a total value of $387,900,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gregory T. Lucier sold 5,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.35, for a total value of $645,409.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,497,141 shares of company stock worth $439,092,956 over the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CTLT has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Catalent from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Catalent from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Catalent from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.33.

Shares of NYSE:CTLT opened at $99.24 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $114.21 and its 200 day moving average is $124.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 2.85. The company has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.39. Catalent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.43 and a fifty-two week high of $142.64.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Catalent had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

