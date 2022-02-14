Penserra Capital Management LLC Makes New $434,000 Investment in KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp. (NYSE:KAHC)

Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp. (NYSE:KAHC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 44,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KAHC. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KKR Acquisition Holdings I during the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Crestline Management LP bought a new position in shares of KKR Acquisition Holdings I during the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of KKR Acquisition Holdings I during the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of KKR Acquisition Holdings I by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 34,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 4,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital L P acquired a new position in KKR Acquisition Holdings I in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,438,000. Institutional investors own 56.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KAHC opened at $9.73 on Monday. KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $10.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.76.

KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

