Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $291,000 Stock Holdings in Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD)

Penserra Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 199,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,186 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Qudian were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Qudian by 189.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,297,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,766,000 after purchasing an additional 3,469,769 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Qudian by 142.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,892,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286,650 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Qudian by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,405,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,513,000 after purchasing an additional 209,096 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Qudian by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,811,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,438,000 after purchasing an additional 675,824 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Qudian by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,797,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 487,342 shares during the period. 20.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Qudian from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

QD stock opened at $0.99 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.41. The stock has a market cap of $250.53 million, a PE ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 24.49, a quick ratio of 24.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Qudian Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.81 and a 1 year high of $3.82.

Qudian (NYSE:QD) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 13th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($1.20). The firm had revenue of $53.91 million for the quarter. Qudian had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 66.54%.

About Qudian

Qudian Inc is a technology platform which empowers the enhancement of online consumer finance experience in China. It operates a platform which uses data-enabled technologies, such as artificial intelligence and machine learning, to transform the consumer finance experience. The company offers cash credit products that provide funds in digital form and merchandise credit products.

