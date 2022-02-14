Penserra Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Chubb by 0.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,192,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,545,004,000 after buying an additional 156,685 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Chubb by 2.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,863,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $773,033,000 after buying an additional 123,014 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Chubb by 4.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,367,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $757,727,000 after buying an additional 166,985 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Chubb by 144.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,129,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $732,021,000 after buying an additional 2,437,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Chubb by 12.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,169,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $549,847,000 after buying an additional 358,034 shares during the last quarter. 87.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CB. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $198.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $189.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.13.

In related news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.97, for a total value of $125,641.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 28,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.23, for a total transaction of $5,163,967.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

CB stock opened at $204.06 on Monday. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $155.07 and a 52 week high of $211.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.78.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.54. Chubb had a net margin of 20.41% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.18 earnings per share. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 14.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.61%.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

