Penserra Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 827 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 313 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 68.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 363.6% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Twilio by 1,062.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Twilio alerts:

In other news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.50, for a total value of $462,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.82, for a total value of $3,679,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,474 shares of company stock valued at $12,248,711. 4.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Twilio from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Twilio in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Twilio from $283.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Twilio from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Twilio from $450.00 to $390.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $393.64.

Shares of NYSE TWLO opened at $190.88 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.64 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $297.43. The company has a current ratio of 9.57, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Twilio Inc. has a twelve month low of $172.61 and a twelve month high of $457.30.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.74. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 32.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.80) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Twilio Profile

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.