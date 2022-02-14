Penserra Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Forian Inc. (NASDAQ:FORA)

Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Forian Inc. (NASDAQ:FORA) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 48,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Forian by 113.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Forian by 177.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Forian during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Forian during the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Forian during the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,000.

Shares of FORA opened at $7.80 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.32 and its 200-day moving average is $9.61. Forian Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.75 and a 12-month high of $45.00.

Forian (NASDAQ:FORA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.96 million for the quarter.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Forian from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

In other news, Director Martin J. Wygod bought 6,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.94 per share, for a total transaction of $53,023.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin J. Wygod bought 4,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.83 per share, with a total value of $47,292.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 41,458 shares of company stock valued at $344,698.

