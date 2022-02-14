Peel Hunt Reaffirms Buy Rating for International Personal Finance (LON:IPF)

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of International Personal Finance (LON:IPF) in a research note published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 165 ($2.23) target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on IPF. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.23) price target on shares of International Personal Finance in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of International Personal Finance in a research note on Monday, November 29th.

LON IPF opened at GBX 122.80 ($1.66) on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 130.41 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 136.42. International Personal Finance has a twelve month low of GBX 77.30 ($1.05) and a twelve month high of GBX 158 ($2.14). The firm has a market cap of £272.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.96.

International Personal Finance plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer credit in Europe and Mexico. It offers home credit products, such as home credit cash loans with agent service; money transfer loans direct to bank account; home, medical, and life insurance; micro-business loans; and provident-branded digital loans, as well as repayment facility.

