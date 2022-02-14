PEAK6 Investments LLC Sells 16,707 Shares of Velocity Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:VELOU)

PEAK6 Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of Velocity Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:VELOU) by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,707 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC’s holdings in Velocity Acquisition were worth $134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VELOU. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Velocity Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,492,000. Periscope Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Velocity Acquisition by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 730,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,272,000 after purchasing an additional 30,802 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Velocity Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $223,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Velocity Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $186,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Velocity Acquisition by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 106,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Velocity Acquisition stock opened at $9.86 on Monday. Velocity Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $10.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.92.

Velocity Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in digital transformation businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut.

