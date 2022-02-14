PEAK6 Investments LLC Purchases New Holdings in Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT)

PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 13,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Radiant Logistics by 126.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,623 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Radiant Logistics during the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Radiant Logistics during the second quarter worth approximately $94,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Radiant Logistics during the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Radiant Logistics during the second quarter worth approximately $105,000. 53.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Radiant Logistics stock opened at $6.34 on Monday. Radiant Logistics, Inc. has a one year low of $5.66 and a one year high of $8.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $315.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.27.

Radiant Logistics, Inc is a non-asset-based global transportation and supply chain management company. The firm through its comprehensive service offering, provides domestic and international freight forwarding services, truckload services, less than truckload services, intermodal services, truck and rail brokerage services, and other value-added supply chain management services, including customs brokerage, order fulfillment, inventory management, and warehousing to a diversified account base including manufacturers, distributors, and retailers using a network of independent carriers and international agents positioned strategically around the world.

