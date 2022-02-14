Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Trading Down 3.4%

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)’s share price traded down 3.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $16.20 and last traded at $16.44. 41,768 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 6,180,259 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.02.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark upgraded Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Peabody Energy from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Peabody Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Peabody Energy from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Get Peabody Energy alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The coal producer reported $3.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $2.78. Peabody Energy had a negative return on equity of 5.11% and a negative net margin of 10.11%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.54) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Peabody Energy Co. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Peabody Energy news, CAO Scott T. Jarboe sold 7,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total transaction of $83,566.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Marc E. Hathhorn sold 16,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total value of $196,213.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,225 shares of company stock worth $554,782. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 235,654 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $2,373,000 after acquiring an additional 74,631 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Peabody Energy by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 131,380 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 35,639 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Peabody Energy by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 248,514 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 5,425 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Peabody Energy by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,579,619 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $15,906,000 after acquiring an additional 200,460 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Peabody Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $287,000. 68.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peabody Energy Company Profile (NYSE:BTU)

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Peabody Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peabody Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.