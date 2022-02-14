Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Shares Down 3.4%

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)’s share price dropped 3.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $16.20 and last traded at $16.44. Approximately 41,768 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 6,180,259 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.02.

BTU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark raised shares of Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Peabody Energy from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Peabody Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Peabody Energy from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The coal producer reported $3.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $2.78. Peabody Energy had a negative return on equity of 5.11% and a negative net margin of 10.11%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.54) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Peabody Energy Co. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Peabody Energy news, CFO Mark Spurbeck sold 12,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total transaction of $143,491.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul V. Richard sold 11,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total value of $131,511.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,225 shares of company stock worth $554,782. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Peabody Energy during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Peabody Energy by 399.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,406 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,524 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, RiverTree Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Institutional investors own 68.65% of the company’s stock.

Peabody Energy Company Profile (NYSE:BTU)

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

