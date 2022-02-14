Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Receives $11.25 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.25.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PTEN. Citigroup upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $9.25 to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Patterson-UTI Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PTEN. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy in the third quarter valued at $1,933,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 9.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,380,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,603,000 after acquiring an additional 277,805 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 23.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,491,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $94,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818,457 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy in the second quarter valued at $194,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 23.3% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 18,877 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,570 shares during the period. 80.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $466.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.38 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 35.92% and a negative return on equity of 21.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 111.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.57) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Patterson-UTI Energy will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Patterson-UTI Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -3.76%.
Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile
Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators.
