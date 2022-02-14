Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Park City Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of Park City Group stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.85. 624 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,917. The stock has a market cap of $171.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.70 and a beta of 1.34. Park City Group has a 12-month low of $4.80 and a 12-month high of $10.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.79.

Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Park City Group had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $4.56 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCYG. JSF Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Park City Group during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Park City Group in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Park City Group in the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Park City Group by 58.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 10,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Park City Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors own 32.01% of the company’s stock.

About Park City Group

Park City Group, Inc is a software-as-a-service provider, which engages in the design, development, marketing, and support of proprietary software products. It offers cloud-based applications and services that address e-commerce, supply chain, food safety and compliance activities. The company was founded by Randall K.

