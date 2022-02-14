Pallapay Price Reaches $0.0256 (PALLA)

Pallapay (CURRENCY:PALLA) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. One Pallapay coin can now be purchased for about $0.0256 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Pallapay has traded up 2.8% against the US dollar. Pallapay has a total market capitalization of $14.99 million and approximately $426,179.00 worth of Pallapay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002377 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001912 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.65 or 0.00044320 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,859.58 or 0.06794676 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42,070.84 or 0.99964987 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.86 or 0.00047190 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00006414 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.51 or 0.00048738 BTC.

About Pallapay

Pallapay’s total supply is 1,999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 586,249,412 coins. Pallapay’s official Twitter account is @pallapay_com

Pallapay Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pallapay directly using U.S. dollars.

