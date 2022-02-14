PAID Network (PAID) Price Hits $0.32 on Exchanges

PAID Network (CURRENCY:PAID) traded down 6.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 14th. One PAID Network coin can now be bought for $0.32 or 0.00000749 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PAID Network has a market capitalization of $26.18 million and approximately $973,938.00 worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PAID Network has traded 25.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002377 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001868 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.25 or 0.00043366 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,865.10 or 0.06807708 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,177.48 or 1.00217094 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.66 or 0.00046713 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00006327 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.07 or 0.00047685 BTC.

About PAID Network

PAID Network launched on January 25th, 2021. PAID Network’s total supply is 594,717,456 coins and its circulating supply is 83,070,175 coins. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network is a business toolkit, encompassing SMART Agreements, escrow, reputation-scoring, dispute arbitration and resolution, as well as DeFi tools such as insurance, borrowing and lending. PAID aims to take the lawyers out of legal contracts, making simple, easy-to-use SMART Agreements available for users. “

PAID Network Coin Trading

