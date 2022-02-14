Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) Position Lifted by Casdin Capital LLC

Casdin Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) by 59.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,990,652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,990,652 shares during the quarter. Pacific Biosciences of California accounts for about 5.1% of Casdin Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Casdin Capital LLC’s holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California were worth $204,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 51,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 564.9% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 37,961 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 32,252 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 941,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,935,000 after acquiring an additional 85,278 shares during the period. Finally, Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. now owns 552,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,125,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pacific Biosciences of California currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

In other news, COO Oene Mark Van sold 41,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total value of $590,260.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Peter Fromen sold 19,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total value of $281,996.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PACB opened at $11.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 20.32 and a quick ratio of 19.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.52 and a beta of 1.14. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.04 and a 12 month high of $51.27.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and sale of an integrated platform for genetic analysis. The firm’s products and services include PacBio sequel system, consumables, analytical software and single molecule real-time (SMRT) compatible products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

