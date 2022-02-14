Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oyster Point Pharma Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical therapies to treat ocular surface diseases. The company’s lead product candidate, OC-01, is being developed as a nasal spray to treat the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease. Oyster Point Pharma Inc. is based in Princeton, New Jersey. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Oyster Point Pharma from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Oyster Point Pharma stock opened at $10.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.51, a current ratio of 12.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $266.35 million, a PE ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 0.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.14. Oyster Point Pharma has a twelve month low of $9.86 and a twelve month high of $25.88.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Oyster Point Pharma by 29.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 118,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 27,113 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in Oyster Point Pharma in the third quarter worth about $156,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Oyster Point Pharma by 30.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 211,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,642,000 after purchasing an additional 49,493 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Oyster Point Pharma by 61.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 12,834 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Oyster Point Pharma by 13.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 82,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 10,036 shares during the period. 83.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oyster Point Pharma Company Profile

Oyster Point Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical therapies to treat ocular surface diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is OC-01, a nicotinic acetylcholine receptor agonist that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of signs and symptoms of dry eye disease.

