Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHY) Short Interest Up 356.9% in January

Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 112,400 shares, an increase of 356.9% from the January 15th total of 24,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 98,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OVCHY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Oversea-Chinese Banking from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oversea-Chinese Banking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of OVCHY stock opened at $19.57 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.65 and a 200-day moving average of $17.49. Oversea-Chinese Banking has a 12-month low of $15.82 and a 12-month high of $19.86.

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp. Ltd. engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Consumer or Private Banking, Global Wholesale Banking, Global Treasury & Markets, Insurance, and Others. The Global Consumer or Private Banking segment offers checking accounts, fixed deposits, savings, consumer loans, credit cards, wealth management products, and brokerage services.

