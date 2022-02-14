Ouster (OUST) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Ouster (NYSE:OUST) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 15th. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:OUST opened at $3.06 on Monday. Ouster has a one year low of $2.86 and a one year high of $15.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.62.

Get Ouster alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on OUST. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Ouster from $20.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on Ouster from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Ouster in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.20.

In other news, major shareholder Krishna Kantheti sold 4,330 shares of Ouster stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $25,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 297,574 shares of company stock valued at $1,871,520.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ouster by 107.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,786,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,291,000 after purchasing an additional 927,456 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ouster by 75.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 695,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,619,000 after purchasing an additional 298,546 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ouster by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 97,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 15,055 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Ouster by 461.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 129,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 106,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ouster by 317.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 113,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 86,396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.55% of the company’s stock.

About Ouster

Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures digital lidar sensors for industrial automation, smart infrastructure, robotics, and automotive markets. Its product portfolio includes OS0, and ultra-wide view digital lidar; OS1, a mid-range digital lidar; OS2, a long-range digital lidar; and ES2 digital lidar. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ouster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ouster and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.