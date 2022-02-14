Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Stake Cut by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. reduced its holdings in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,713,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 368,719 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $175,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OSK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,209,000. 90.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on OSK shares. Bank of America downgraded Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Oshkosh from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Oshkosh from $127.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James raised their target price on Oshkosh from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Oshkosh from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Oshkosh currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.50.

In other news, SVP Thomas P. Hawkins sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total transaction of $393,645.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP John J. Bryant sold 4,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.69, for a total value of $520,437.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OSK opened at $115.29 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $114.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.05. Oshkosh Co. has a 52-week low of $95.79 and a 52-week high of $137.47. The company has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.47.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.65). Oshkosh had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 25.08%.

Oshkosh Profile

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

