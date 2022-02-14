Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) Price Target Increased to $20.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) had its target price increased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 198.51% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on OSCR. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Oscar Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Oscar Health from $21.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Oscar Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $6.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Oscar Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.58.

Oscar Health stock opened at $6.70 on Monday. Oscar Health has a 12 month low of $5.72 and a 12 month high of $37.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.53.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.15. Oscar Health had a negative return on equity of 59.62% and a negative net margin of 37.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Oscar Health will post -3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Oscar Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,575,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Oscar Health by 533.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 102,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 86,698 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Oscar Health by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,584,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,059,000 after purchasing an additional 719,400 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Oscar Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,756,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Oscar Health by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 76,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 13,088 shares during the last quarter. 87.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oscar Health

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc and changed its name to Oscar Health, Inc in January 2021. Oscar Health, Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

